Auburn woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
Kimberly Sylvester
Court documents
Kimberly Sylvester

Another Mainer has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The FBI used cellphone data and security footage to track down Kimberly Sylvester of Auburn. She was charged Wednesday with four counts, including knowingly entering a restricted building, engaging in disorderly conduct and parading in a Capitol building.

Agents first interviewed her nearly two years ago. According to court documents, Sylvester admitted she was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. She told investigators that she entered the Capitol through a door that was already open and that she had asked a police officer there to point her in the direction of the building's exit.

She also said she wasn't involved in any violence or destruction. Photographs show Sylvester walking through several rooms inside the Capitol.
