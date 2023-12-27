© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Joseph Eaton withdraws insanity plea in connection with fatal shootings

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
Joseph Eaton is facing numerous charges for allegedly killing his parents, Cynthia and David Eaton and their friends Bob and Patti Eger, and then opening fire on Interstate 295, injuring three people in vehicles in April.

At his arraignment, Eaton pled not guilty and not criminally responsible. But court documents show that his lawyer, Andrew Wright, has withdrawn the plea of not criminally responsible. That means that the state will not be able to view a forensic report on Eaton's mental health evaluations.

The Maine State Police say that Eaton confessed to the killings after he was arrested. Eaton later told the Portland Press Herald that he had experienced a psychotic break and that he was not in control of his actions at the time.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
