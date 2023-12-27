Joseph Eaton withdraws insanity plea in connection with fatal shootings

Joseph Eaton is facing numerous charges for allegedly killing his parents, Cynthia and David Eaton and their friends Bob and Patti Eger, and then opening fire on Interstate 295, injuring three people in vehicles in April.

At his arraignment, Eaton pled not guilty and not criminally responsible. But court documents show that his lawyer, Andrew Wright, has withdrawn the plea of not criminally responsible. That means that the state will not be able to view a forensic report on Eaton's mental health evaluations.

The Maine State Police say that Eaton confessed to the killings after he was arrested. Eaton later told the Portland Press Herald that he had experienced a psychotic break and that he was not in control of his actions at the time.