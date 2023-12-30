© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine secretary of state targeted in swatting call after decision to keep Trump off primary ballot

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published December 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

Maine State Police say they responded to a hoax emergency call at the residence of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Friday night.

The call was made by an unknown man who said he broke into Bellows' Manchester home. Nobody was in the house when police arrived, but they checked both inside and outside the home at Bellows' request. Nothing suspicious was found.

Bellows had spent much of the day in the national media after deciding that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to be on the state's Republican primary ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago.
Andrew Catalina
