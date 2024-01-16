© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Former Arizona man sentenced to 5 years by Maine court for pandemic fraud scheme

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:17 PM EST

A former Arizona man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Tuesday to five years in prison for his role in a pandemic relief fraud scheme.

The US Attorney's Office says 55-year-old James McAuliffe stole identities to apply for replacement driver's licenses in Maine, then used the IDs to receive unemployment benefits.

Across the country, the U.S. Justice Department says it's seized more than $1.4 billion in stolen COVID-19 relief funds and charged more than 3,000 defendants with crimes.

McAuliffe, who pleaded guilty in August, must also pay more than $200,000 in restitution.
Tags
Courts and Crime COVID-19
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight