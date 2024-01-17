Between 2020 and 2022, nearly half of all homicides in Maine were the result of domestic abuse

Domestic abuse homicides continued to climb during 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to a new report released by the state's Domestic Abuse Homicide Review Panel.

In 2022, 17 of 31 total homicides in Maine were the result of abusive relationships.

Governor Janet Mills, herself a victim of domestic abuse years ago, said at a press conference Wednesday that witnesses can be a lifeline for victims isolated by their abusers.

"Key relationships in a person's life can be a source of support and strength in situations of abuse," Mills said. "But too often well meaning friends or family are unsure of how to help. And, overwhelmed by the emotional issues that are confusing, they distance themselves from the victim, making them more vulnerable to perpetrators."

Francine Stark, Executive Director of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, said domestic violence resource centers across Maine helped more than 15 thousand victims and witnesses last year.

"Among those served were 2,441 people who called advocates to ask what they could do to help those about whom they were concerned. Our network is there for the helpers, as a sounding board, a resource, as emotional support and as a refuge of victims of domestic abuse. Never hesitate to reach out," Stark said.

Stark said in 10 of 27 domestic abuse homicide cases reviewed by the panel, threats to kill victims were made ahead of time, and came after years of coercive behavior.

Four children were among those killed between 2020 and 2022, and 29 children lost a parent or caregiver to homicide, incarceration or suicide.

Trauma therapy for children who witness abuse, housing for elderly victims of abuse, and laws to elevate crimes against abusers are among the actions the state has implemented.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse or a witness to domestic abuse call 1-866-834-HELP to speak with an advocate about resources that can help.

