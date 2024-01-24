© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Man accused of sexual abuse of children in Haiti by Freeport resident arrested in Colorado

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:12 PM EST
In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Michael Geilenfeld arrives at U.S. Bankruptcy Court, in Portland, Maine. Federal prosecutors say the founder of an orphanage in Haiti is facing criminal charges in the U.S. for allegedly traveling to the Caribbean island nation to engage in sex acts with minors. Geilenfeld previously sued a Maine activist over accusations of abusing boys, calling them “vicious, vile lies,” before the investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI led to an indictment in Miami. His attorney had no comment Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The 71-year-old Geilenfeld, who was arrested in Colorado, is expected to have a detention hearing this week in Denver before being flown to Miami.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this July 9, 2015 file photo, Michael Geilenfeld arrives at U.S. Bankruptcy Court, in Portland, Maine. Federal prosecutors say the founder of an orphanage in Haiti is facing criminal charges in the U.S. for allegedly traveling to the Caribbean island nation to engage in sex acts with minors. Geilenfeld previously sued a Maine activist over accusations of abusing boys, calling them “vicious, vile lies,” before the investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI led to an indictment in Miami. His attorney had no comment Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The 71-year-old Geilenfeld, who was arrested in Colorado, is expected to have a detention hearing this week in Denver before being flown to Miami.

A man who filed a successful defamation lawsuit against a Freeport resident in 2015 has been arrested in Denver. He faces charges that he sexually abused children in Haiti — the same allegations that were the subject of his defamation lawsuit in Maine.

In court documents, federal prosecutors allege that Michael Geilenfeld traveled from Miami to Haiti from Nov. 2006 to Dec. 2010 to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Geilenfeld is the founder of the St. Joseph's Home for Boys in Haiti, an orphanage that has since closed.
In this July 9, 2015, file photo, activist Paul Kendrick of Freeport, Maine, poses outside U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this July 9, 2015, file photo, activist Paul Kendrick of Freeport, Maine, poses outside U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland, Maine.

It's not the first time Geilenfeld has been accused of sexually abusing minors. He faced similar allegations in Haiti, and Maine resident Paul Kendrick of Freeport also accused Geilenfeld of abuse. Kendrick was a vocal advocate for sexual abuse victims in the wake of the Catholic priest abuse scandal in the '90s. He sent hundreds of emails to third parties with his accusations against Geilenfeld.

That prompted Geilenfeld to file a defamation suit.

Kendrick ultimately settled the case, and agreed to pay the charity Hearts with Haiti, which supported Geilenfeld's orphanage, $3 million.

Geilenfeld is scheduled to appear in a Denver court Thursday afternoon for an initial hearing. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
