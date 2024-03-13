© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Waterville man arrested after online threats against President Biden

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:26 PM EDT

A Waterville man has been arrested after allegedly making online threats to kill President Joe Biden, other politicians and immigrants.

Benjamin Brown was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with transmitting threatening interstate communication, according to court documents.

In an affidavit, FBI agent Jonathan Duquette alleges that over several years Brown posted YouTube comments that made threats against Biden, Senator Susan Collins, Governor Janet Mills and other politicians. He also threatened immigrants, writing that he had bought guns and was preparing for a revolution.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in federal court in Bangor.
