Oxford County Commissioners make case for sheriff's removal

Attorneys for Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright made their case at a hearing in Augusta today that Wainwright should not be removed from his job. Oxford County commissioners said they're concerned about a pattern of troubling behavior by Wainwright in recent years, and are asking Gov. Janet Mills to remove him.

The commissioners sent their complaint to Mills in February outlining their concerns and requesting Wainwright’s removal. In response, Mills appointed former Maine Supreme Court Justice Donald Alexander to oversee a hearing on the matter, and report to her with a recommendation.

In opening statements before Alexander, an attorney for the commissioners, Amy Dieterich, cited three incidents in which Sheriff Wainwright allegedly asked a deputy to fix a ticket, improperly sold guns from evidence and oversaw two school resource officers who lacked proper certification.

"We are here today because the Oxford County Board of Commissioners between November 22 and January 2024, became aware of several concerning incidents of what they believe to be illegal and unethical conduct by the sheriff in the performance of his professional duties," Dieterich said.

The first involves a traffic citation issued by Deputy Timothy Fournier in 2022. Fournier said Wainwright later asked him to be lenient on the violator and “make it right.” After Fournier reported the incident up his chain of command, Wainwright called him and said that he, Wainwright, could “shred any ticket” he wants and that he has no boss.

Wainwright's attorney Jonathan Berry said his client does not dispute the incident, and has apologized publicly and to Fournier.

The second incident centers on two school resource officers working for Wainwright who were found to lack proper certification.

Berry contends that Wainwright was unaware of the issue, as the officers were hired before he was elected sheriff.

"Sheriff Wainwright, in furtherance of the efficiency of his office and administration of his duties, discovered the problem, he fixed the problem that does not make him guilty of the original sins of others," Berry said.

The final issue raised by the commissioners is Wainwright's decision to sell firearms from the department's evidence room on two occasions without their approval, which was revealed by news coverage last year.

"News reports at the time reported that the firearms had been sold privately to a dealer without conducting an auction," Dietrich said.

But Berry argues that Wainwright hasn’t broken any laws, or department policy.

"The evidence will also demonstrate that this practice is perfectly consistent with the historical practices of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office," he said.

After the hearing, Alexander will make an advisory report to the governor, who has sole authority to decide whether to take any action against Wainwright.

Berry said he believes that in this case the governor should not have to use her executive authority, as he put it, to "usurp the will of the voters."

"Sheriff Wainwright respectfully submits that he has in fact and in law, honored his oath of office faithfully and efficiently discharge the duties posed upon him by law to the best of his ability," Berry said.

If Mills removes Wainwright, she would appoint a new sheriff to serve in the position for the remainder of the term, until the next election in 2026.