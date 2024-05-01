Federal judge denies pair of motions by Kennebunk doctor facing federal drug charges

A federal judge has denied a pair of motions by a Kennebunk doctor facing federal drug charges.

Dr. Merideth Norris is charged with 17 counts of distribution of a controlled substance to five patients.

Facebook Dr. Merideth Norris of Graceful Recovery holding a syringe of Naloxone.

She moved to suppress evidence seized during two searches and to disclose the grand jury's testimony in her case.

Norris claimed that officials relied on false statements and omissions that impaired probable cause for the search warrants.

Investigators said Norris over-prescribed opioids without medical cause after reviewing patient records.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen said Norris exaggerated the prosecutors' conduct and that there was sufficient material evidence for the grand jury to indict.