Suspect in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Oxford County

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Police say that a suspect has been taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in Oxford County Monday afternoon.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at around noon Monday on Route 117 in South Paris. Local, state and county law enforcement all responded, and officials say that the road will remain closed until further notice.

No officers were injured, and police say there are no safety concerns for the public. The Maine Attorney General's office is investigating the incident.
Courts and Crime
