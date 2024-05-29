Court denies request to stop enforcement of Bar Harbor cruise ordinance

A federal court will not stop enforcement of Bar Harbor's cruise ship passenger limit while town businesses appeal a lawsuit over the issue.

The Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods had asked the court to prevent the town from enforcing the 1,000-person daily cap for cruise ship visitors.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals denied the motion without prejudice, which means businesses can request an injunction again at a later time.

Bar Harbor will hold a public hearing on the cruise ship ordinance on June 18.