Court denies request to stop enforcement of Bar Harbor cruise ordinance

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:28 PM EDT
Two large cruise ships are anchored behind Bar Island in Frenchman's Bay off Bar Harbor on Oct. 3, 2022. The Voyager of the Seas, left, can carry more than 3,800 passengers, while the Nieuw Statendum, right, has the capacity for more than 2,600 people.
Two large cruise ships are anchored behind Bar Island in Frenchman's Bay off Bar Harbor on Oct. 3, 2022. The Voyager of the Seas, left, can carry more than 3,800 passengers, while the Nieuw Statendum, right, has the capacity for more than 2,600 people.

A federal court will not stop enforcement of Bar Harbor's cruise ship passenger limit while town businesses appeal a lawsuit over the issue.

The Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods had asked the court to prevent the town from enforcing the 1,000-person daily cap for cruise ship visitors.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals denied the motion without prejudice, which means businesses can request an injunction again at a later time.

Bar Harbor will hold a public hearing on the cruise ship ordinance on June 18.
