Man charged with murder after allegedly killing wife on Route 108 in Peru shooting

A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife in her car on Route 108 in Peru has been charged with murder. Greenwood resident David Gaudreau is currently being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail.

Maine State Police said the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department started receiving emergency calls about a motor vehicle crash on Route 108 in Peru just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Callers reported that a person driving a truck had stopped next to a car and fired a gun into the vehicle. First responders arrived and discovered a dead woman in the driver’s seat later identified as Dale Gaudreau.

Police said Dale’s husband, David Gaudreau then called several family members to say that he’d shot her. Gaudreau later turned himself into law enforcement late Tuesday night.

Portions of Route 108 were closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated. In addition, nearby Dirigo Elementary School in Peru, Dirigo High School and T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School were closed.

Pam Doyen, superintendent for Regional School Unit 56, said she canceled Wednesday classes at nearby Dirigo Elementary School and two other schools after speaking with the Oxford County Sherriff’s Department early Wednesday morning.

"At that point, [the Sheriff's Office was] telling me that there was no longer a concern for harm for the community," said Doyen. "But logistically, we were not going to be able to run our buses … There just would have been no way to get buses in and out had the road continued to be closed for any length of time."

Gaudreau made his first court appearance at the Oxford County Courthouse on Wednesday.