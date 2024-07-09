Portland Police arrest 25-year-old man who threatened to shoot customers at a restaurant

Portland police said they have arrested a man who threatened to shoot customers at a restaurant in Portland this weekend. 25-year old Anthony Lobor was arrested Monday.

Detectives executed a search of Lobor’s apartment and said they found evidence of drug trafficking. Major Bob Martin said investigators also found firearm components, and a fully automatic rifle.

“This individual’s guns were purchased through a licensed dealer probably at some point. And part of the investigation whether or not it was him or somebody else that purchased them [or] if he purchased them after the fact from an individual. All those things will be investigated.”

Lobor was charged on making threats with a dangerous weapon and violating the conditions of his release.

Martin also voiced the department's concern about increased gun violence involving teenagers. And they attribute much of it to drug trafficking.

In the past two weeks, the department said it has recovered two ‘ghost guns', one from a 16 year old. The untraceable firearms are assembled from parts ordered online. Major Bob Martin said younger kids are getting access to more powerful guns.

"Nobody here wants to shoot a 16 year old, but they’re armed with real guns that are not airsoft guns. They’re not baby guns. They’re real guns. And this is happening so frequently that it is a matter of time that one of our officers will be put in a position to take the life of somebody that’s 16 years old."

The Portland Police Department have reported 23 confirmed shooting incidents in Portland so far this year. In February, police uncovered a drug trafficking ring run by teenagers in Cumberland County.

