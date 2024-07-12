Staffing issues may hinder local law enforcement's ability to investigate OUI’s

The number of OUI arrests around July 4 in southern Maine over the last five years has remained relatively steady, according to data provided by jurisdictions around Cumberland County. And despite increased deterrence efforts, agencies said they're often unable to adequately patrol or enforce potential OUI related crimes.

The analysis comes after Daniel Fackrell, 50, of Cumberland died in a collision in Gray last Saturday with a driver police said was impaired by alcohol. Two juvenile passengers who were riding in the vehicle were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“Upon arrival of Emergency Responders and subsequent investigation, it was determined that Jean Nshimiyimana, 43, of South Portland was operating a 2022 Jeep Gladiator and crashed into a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling in the opposite direction, ” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Nshimiyimana faces four charges, including OUI, in the crash.

After posting bail, Nshimiyimana was released from the Cumberland County Jail. Under the terms of his release, Nshimiyimana is barred from possessing alcohol as well as operating a motor vehicle.

In a statement released prior to the holiday weekend, The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads, acknowledging that impaired driving typically increases during Independence Day celebrations.

“Choosing to drive impaired on drugs or alcohol is a bad choice and an unnecessary risk just waiting for a terrible consequence. Have fun, make good choices, and live another day to celebrate with friends and family,” said Lauren Stewart, director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

Stewart said the bureau increases deterrence messaging campaigns as well as offers grants through the Department of Public Safety for jurisdictions to increase impairment detection, as well as staffing during busy times of the year such as July 4.

But despite the resources, departments said they face challenges in OUI enforcement.

"The opportunity for targeted enforcement when agencies are trying to meet staffing needs and provide work/life balance for its current employees is very challenging," said Lt. Kevin Pedersen of the Yarmouth Police Department.

In recent years, Yarmouth has not increased its patrol presence around the July 4 holiday for a number of reasons, Pedersen said.

“There are many variables such as staffing/coverage and obviously other calls for service that detract from OUI detection,” he said.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said that aside from extra staffing during the afternoon and night of July 4, there wasn't an increased presence of deputies investigating OUIs and other traffic-related incidents during the extended weekend.

Joyce said that his office's main priority during busy times like July 4 “is to respond to 911 calls,” and that it is not feasible for a law enforcement agency to do that while also dispersing deputies throughout the county to investigate potential OUIs.