Skechers sues L.L. Bean over shoe design

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT
The Skechers patented Heel Cup design (left) and the L.L. Bean Freeport Slip-on shoe.
Screenshot from court documents
The Skechers patented Heel Cup design (left) and the L.L. Bean Freeport Slip-on shoe.

Skechers is suing L.L. Bean for patent infringement, accusing the Freeport-based retailer of copying a heel design in one of its slip-on shoes.

Skechers, the third-largest footwear company in the world, filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in New York, claiming that L.L. Bean only began using the "graceful, sweeping" design after Skechers established that it had broad consumer appeal.

The company is asking the court to bar L.L. Bean from selling shoes with the design, along with unspecified damages.
Courts and Crime LL Bean
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
