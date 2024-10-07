Former owner of trash incinerator in Orrington files suit against Eagle Point Energy Center

The former owner of the trash incinerator in Orrington is filing suit against the company that bought it at a foreclosure auction. Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or PERC, argues that Eagle Point Energy Center bought only the physical assets of the incinerator, not the contracts with cities and towns that pay to have their waste processed.

PERC also said Eagle Point has taken possession of $2 million worth of spare parts and other gear were not part of the sale.

The lawsuit, filed in Penobscot County Superior Court, is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

In a statement, Eagle Point said the allegations are "baseless" and that the company is committed to remediating the fire that started at the Orrington plant last week, and eventually, resuming operations there.