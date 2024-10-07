© 2024 Maine Public

Former owner of trash incinerator in Orrington files suit against Eagle Point Energy Center

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published October 7, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT
Smoke billows out from the former Penobscot Energy Recovery Company waste incineration plant in Orrington on Oct. 2, 2024. Thousands of tons of trash were inside the facility — now owned by Eagle Point Energy Center — when a fire broke out.
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
The former owner of the trash incinerator in Orrington is filing suit against the company that bought it at a foreclosure auction. Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or PERC, argues that Eagle Point Energy Center bought only the physical assets of the incinerator, not the contracts with cities and towns that pay to have their waste processed.

PERC also said Eagle Point has taken possession of $2 million worth of spare parts and other gear were not part of the sale.

The lawsuit, filed in Penobscot County Superior Court, is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

In a statement, Eagle Point said the allegations are "baseless" and that the company is committed to remediating the fire that started at the Orrington plant last week, and eventually, resuming operations there.
