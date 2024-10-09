© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine mother appeals case over claims of school district concealing her child's gender transition

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:26 PM EDT
In this photograph provided by Stephen Davis Phillips/Goldwater Institute, Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, Maine, poses on March 25, 2023, at her home in Newcastle. Lavigne is suing a school district saying a counselor encouraged her teen's social gender transition without consulting her. The federal lawsuit argues parents' rights trump state statutes allowing school counselors to keep student gender and sexuality information private.
Stephen Davis Phillips / AP
/
via the BDN
In this photograph provided by Stephen Davis Phillips/Goldwater Institute, Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, Maine, poses on March 25, 2023, at her home in Newcastle. Lavigne is suing a school district saying a counselor encouraged her teen's social gender transition without consulting her. The federal lawsuit argues parents' rights trump state statutes allowing school counselors to keep student gender and sexuality information private.

A federal appeals court in Boston today heard arguments in the case of a Maine mother who alleges the Damariscotta school district concealed her child's attempted gender transition from the family.

Amber Lavigne claims a school counselor at Great Salt Bay Community School secretly encouraged her 13-year-old daughter to wear a chest binder and use a different name and pronouns.

Adam Shelton, Lavigne's attorney, argued that the district had an unwritten policy that allowed school officials to take actions regarding the well-being of Lavigne's child and violated Lavigne's constitutionally protected parental rights.

"We have both that the child was given chest binders, that the child was called by different names and pronouns, by not just the school social worker but also by multiple school officials. What we have is multiple instances across multiple individuals and no one ever told Miss Lavigne about it," Shelton said.

Melissa Hewey, counsel for the school district argued that the school superintendent investigated her claims and found no violation of School Board policy.

"We have specific written policies that say the parent will be involved every step of the way and prohibits staff from keeping secrets. So in order to nudge this case over the plausibility line we need to see facts that show there is a secret policy," Hewey said.

Hewey also argued that some communications between a school counselor and student must be kept private under state law.

A federal judge dismissed Lavigne's complaint, prompting an appeal to the first court.

Tags
Courts and Crime genderMaine Warden
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet