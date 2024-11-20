© 2024 Maine Public

Winslow woman ordered to pay back more than $800,000 she embezzled

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST

A Winslow woman has been ordered to pay back more than $800,000 she embezzled from a realty trust and a professional services firm over ten years.

According to the Department of Justice, 49-year-old Sarah Nale was the bookkeeper and sole employee of a Waterville attorney from whom she siphoned money, while keeping a ledger to make the payments appear legitimate. The transactions took place between 2012 and 2022.

This week a judge sentenced Nale to nine months in prison, nine months of home confinement and two years of supervised release.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
