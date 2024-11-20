Winslow woman ordered to pay back more than $800,000 she embezzled

A Winslow woman has been ordered to pay back more than $800,000 she embezzled from a realty trust and a professional services firm over ten years.

According to the Department of Justice, 49-year-old Sarah Nale was the bookkeeper and sole employee of a Waterville attorney from whom she siphoned money, while keeping a ledger to make the payments appear legitimate. The transactions took place between 2012 and 2022.

This week a judge sentenced Nale to nine months in prison, nine months of home confinement and two years of supervised release.