Law enforcement agencies conduct operation targeting child exploitation in Maine

Maine State police, along with federal investigators and local law enforcement agencies, conducted a child exploitation enforcement operation in more than a dozen towns in western and southern Maine over the course of several days this week.

Police said they executed 16 search warrants that confirmed the possession, dissemination and production of child sexual abuse material, as well as online coercion of children to produce sexual abuse material.

They also made two arrests on related charges during the operation. One man was arrested for possessing a firearm in violation of a protection from abuse order. Another was arrested on outstanding warrants, including failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing.