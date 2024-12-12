Biden grants clemency to Maine man for non-violent offense committed decades ago

Michael Gary Pelletier said he had nearly given up on his application for clemency for a non-violent crime he committed more than 25 years ago.

But then the former Augusta resident received a surprise call from an FBI agent on Wednesday night informing him that he was about to be pardoned by President Biden.

"I was speechless, kinda choked up and was extremely happy to hear from her," Pelletier said in an interview on Thursday.

The 67-year-old retiree was among 39 people who received pardons on Thursday for non-violent crimes often committed decades ago. Biden also commuted the sentences of 1,499 people, making it the largest single-day of clemency in modern U.S. history, according to The Associated Press.

Pelletier served 14 years on active duty in the Coast Guard, spending much of that time patrolling and conducting search-and-rescue missions along the Maine coast. He was also part of the first President Bush's Secret Service detail in Kennebunkport.

But at the age of 40, Pelletier pleaded guilty and was convicted of bank theft. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail. Pelletier declined to talk about the conviction on Thursday but, according to news reports, he disabled and stole money from an ATM in Maine.

He later worked for nearly two decades at the Lewiston water treatment plant. In announcing the pardon, the White House highlighted his years of volunteer work in local communities since that conviction.

"He volunteered for his county HAZMAT team, assisting first responders at hazardous material spills, accidents, and natural disasters," the White House stated. "Additionally, he has grown vegetables for a local soup kitchen and volunteered at an organization supporting wounded veterans and their families. Friends, colleagues, and those who know Mr. Pelletier describe him has honest, dependable, and committed to his country and community."

Pelletier is now retired and lives much of the year in Florida, although he still spends several months a year in Maine and owns property here. But he said that conviction was always there.

"It's just a heavy burden and very difficult to describe," he said. "It's something I carried around every day and it was in the back of my head a lot. And this just feels like a big weight taken off of me."

Pelletier briefly thought he had been pardoned by former President Trump only to learn it was another Michael Pelletier from Maine who had been convicted of marijuana-related crimes.

But four years later, this Michael Pelletier finally got his wish.

"It came as a shock, a surprise and needless to say, I was extremely happy," he said.