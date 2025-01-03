© 2025 Maine Public

Ellsworth veterinarian to settle allegations over controlled substance storage

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST

An Ellsworth veterinarian has agreed to pay more than $145,000 to settle allegations that he violated the federal Controlled Substances Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency was unable to conduct several audits last year at Dr. Alan Toothaker's registered location because of insufficient record keeping.

An investigation revealed that Toothaker maintained minimal oversight, had improper storage, failed to keep regular inventories and did not keep appropriate records.

U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee said the practice did not have adequate security or oversight, making it very difficult to determine if any substances had gone missing.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
