Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to hear Maine cases in return to appeals court

By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 6, 2025
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP file
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will return to the U.S. Court of Appeals this week to hear oral arguments on several cases, including two out of Maine.

On Wednesday morning, Breyer will hear a series of arguments from Bar Harbor businesses, who are again challenging the town's controversial ordinance limiting cruise ship passengers.

That same morning, he'll arguments in the case of Maine native Alan Parrot, who was fined and charged with probation for assaulting an FBI officer as agents executed a search warrant at his home in Hancock.

Breyer served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit from 1980 until his appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court in 1994.

He will not hear arguments on a third set of Maine cases. Two private religious schools, Crosspoint Church in Bangor and Saint Dominic Academy in Lewiston and Auburn, both argue that they should be allowed to receive public funds. They will both challenge a three-year-old Maine law barring religious schools that receive public funds from discriminating on the basis of religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Arguments for those cases are scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Nicole Ogrysko
