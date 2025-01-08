© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Fate of Belgrade camp unclear after state Supreme Court sides against owner

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:38 PM EST
Long Pond (foreground) and Great Pond in Belgrade as seen from Round Top in Rome in October 2019.
Andrew Catalina
/
Maine Public
Long Pond (foreground) and Great Pond in Belgrade as seen from Round Top in Rome in October 2019. Camp Bomazeen is located on Great Pond.

The fate of a Belgrade camp is unclear after the state Supreme Court ruled the owner can sell the property, but only if the funds are used to benefit central Maine scouts.

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court found that while the Pine Tree Council has the authority to sell Camp Bomazeen, it must obey the conditions in the original trust for the property, namely that any sale funds must be used to support members of the Boy Scouts of America in central Maine.

The Pine Tree Council is the Boy Scouts of America council for southern and central Maine. The council had planned to sell the property and use the funds to pay down debt and support other operations.

The organization had entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the property, contingent on this lawsuit's resolution.

But it's not clear if the Pine Tree Council will go forward with the sale, if it cannot use the money as it had originally planned.
Tags
Courts and Crime boy scoutsBelgrade
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion