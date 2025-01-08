Fate of Belgrade camp unclear after state Supreme Court sides against owner

The fate of a Belgrade camp is unclear after the state Supreme Court ruled the owner can sell the property, but only if the funds are used to benefit central Maine scouts.

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court found that while the Pine Tree Council has the authority to sell Camp Bomazeen, it must obey the conditions in the original trust for the property, namely that any sale funds must be used to support members of the Boy Scouts of America in central Maine.

The Pine Tree Council is the Boy Scouts of America council for southern and central Maine. The council had planned to sell the property and use the funds to pay down debt and support other operations.

The organization had entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the property, contingent on this lawsuit's resolution.

But it's not clear if the Pine Tree Council will go forward with the sale, if it cannot use the money as it had originally planned.