Indigent defense lawsuit underway today in Kennebec County

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 court-appointed "lawyer of the day" Merritt Hemingway defends a person charged with a crime at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, Maine. Gov. LePage's $6.8 billion budget includes a plan to shake up a system that currently sends millions of dollars in state money to hire private lawyers for indigent defense.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE photo- Court-appointed "lawyer of the day" Merritt Hemingway defends a person charged with a crime at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

A trial is underway in Kennebec County Superior Court over Maine's failure to provide adequate and timely representation to low-income defendants.

Walter McKee, a criminal defense attorney, testified that it can be difficult for attorneys who are assigned to a case later in the court process.

"You've lost investigation opportunities, you've lost communications with the [Attorney General's] office, communication with the families," he said. "All these other many significant factors that the defendant is dealing with that you often have to deal with as the defense attorney, that are integral parts of the process."

Since the ACLU of Maine filed a lawsuit against the state more than two years ago, Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy has rejected two proposed settlements, and this month ruled the state is failing to meet its constitutional obligations.

Eve Brensike Primus, a professor of law at the University of Michigan, testified that the state's newly created public defender system has not solved the shortage of attorneys willing to take such cases.

"There's models around the country of creative things that other jurisdictions have done to try and attract individuals to underserved areas, so I do not think Maine has done everything that it can do," she said.

The trial will resume tomorrow in Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta and is expected to continue through Friday.
Courts and Crime Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Servicescourtspublic defender system
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
