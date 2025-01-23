Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Indigent defense trial continues in Augusta

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:28 PM EST
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 court-appointed "lawyer of the day" Merritt Hemingway defends a person charged with a crime at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE photo- Court-appointed "lawyer of the day" Merritt Hemingway defends a person charged with a crime at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Testimony continued today in the trial over Maine's failure to provide adequate and timely legal representation to low-income defendants.

Officials from the Maine Commission on Public Defense Services testified about plans to expand public defender offices, and the challenges in securing funding and hiring attorneys.

But Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy questioned why these attorneys are allowed to pick and choose cases, just as private attorneys do.

"I don't understand why district defenders, who are the most seasoned attorneys probably in the state, I assume that's one of the reasons they were selected, are not increasing their capacity given the emergency," she said.

Murphy emphasized her concerns about defendants who are in custody and do not have a lawyer.

"But the people who are locked up, to me that is just beyond unacceptable, and I would think everybody in this courtroom would agree with that, and that, to me, would be the priority that I would ask you to think about," she said.

The trial is expected to conclude tomorrow in Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta.

Since the ACLU of Maine filed the lawsuit against the state more than two years ago, Murphy has rejected two proposed settlements, and this month ruled the state is failing to meet its constitutional obligations.
Courts and Crime public defender systemMaine Commission on Indigent Legal Servicescourts
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
