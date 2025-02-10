NH judge latest to block Trump's order ending birthright citizenship

A federal judge in New Hampshire today blocked President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.

The ACLU of Maine is among more than half a dozen plaintiffs seeking to stop the federal government from denying citizenship to the children of certain immigrants, including those who were either not in the country legally or were in the country on a temporary visa.

District Judge Joseph Laplante issued the preliminary injunction, barring the federal government from enforcing the executive order while the case plays out.

The case hinges on the 14th Amendment, which states that "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The ACLU of New Hampshire hailed the ruling, saying the president's executive order stands in "flagrant violation of our constitutional rights, values, and history."

Two other federal judges had already temporarily blocked the order in response to lawsuits from other states.