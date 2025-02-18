Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine attorney general asks judge to restore 3-day waiting period for gun sales

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:06 AM EST
Shoppers look at high-powered rifles displayed at a gun shop, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2002, in Gray, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Shoppers look at high-powered rifles displayed at a gun shop, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2002, in Gray, Maine.

Maine's attorney general is appealing a recent court decision that suspended a new law requiring gun buyers to wait three days before taking possession of the firearm.

Attorney General Aaron Frey is asking the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reinstate Maine's 3-day waiting period on gun purchases while the case plays out. In his filing, Assistant Attorney General Christopher Taub argued that waiting periods have been shown to prevent impulsive suicides and homicides. Taub says any harm caused to the groups challenging the law quote "pales in comparison to the harm prevented when lives are saved."

Several gun dealers and a self-defense school instructor filed suit last year to block the new law on grounds that it infringes on Second Amendment rights. U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker suspended the law last week, writing that it amounted to quote "indiscriminate dispossession, plain and simple." But Taub notes that waiting period laws in multiple states have survived constitutional challenges.

Courts and Crime gun sales
Kevin Miller
See stories by Kevin Miller