Committee votes in favor of confirming Justice Julia Lipez to state Supreme Court

The state Legislature's judiciary committee has recommended Superior Court Justice Julia Lipez be confirmed as Maine's newest Supreme Court justice.

Last year, President Joe Biden nominated Lipez to the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, but her confirmation was scuttled by a deal to advance a larger slate of lower court judges before Biden left office.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Maine superior court Judge Julia Lipez testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing June.

With the unanimous committee vote today, the nomination will now go to the state Senate.

The seat on the law court has been vacant since Justice Joseph Jabar retired last January.