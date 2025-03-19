Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Committee votes in favor of confirming Justice Julia Lipez to state Supreme Court

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT

The state Legislature's judiciary committee has recommended Superior Court Justice Julia Lipez be confirmed as Maine's newest Supreme Court justice.

Last year, President Joe Biden nominated Lipez to the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, but her confirmation was scuttled by a deal to advance a larger slate of lower court judges before Biden left office.
Maine superior court Judge Julia Lipez testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee
Maine superior court Judge Julia Lipez testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing June.

With the unanimous committee vote today, the nomination will now go to the state Senate.

The seat on the law court has been vacant since Justice Joseph Jabar retired last January.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
