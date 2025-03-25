FBI seeking answers in 19-year-old case of Massachusetts man last seen at Portland nightclub

FBI agents are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for leads that might help them find a Massachusetts man who went missing in Portland nearly two decades ago.

Miguel Oliveras was last seen at the Platinum Plus Club on Riverside Street in Portland on Sept. 2, 2006.

"Despite exhaustive investigative efforts by law enforcement over the last two decades, we are unable to locate Miguel Oliveras,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said Tuesday in a statement. "Our goal with this $10,000 reward is to incentivize anyone with information about Miguel’s whereabouts to come forward so we can find him and provide his family with some much-needed closure."

Oliveras is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He was 24 years old when he went missing and was last seen wearing green cargo shorts, a grey camouflage long-sleeve shirt with a white T-shirt over it and white sneakers. He had tattoos on his neck, back, shoulder and hand.

Police said Tuesday that there have been no reported sightings or contacts by Oliveras since his disappearance 19 years ago.

Anyone with information should call the Portland Police Department or the FBI in Boston.