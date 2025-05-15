St. Mary's dismisses its lawsuit against federal government

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is withdrawing its lawsuit against the federal government in a dispute over pandemic relief funds.

The Lewiston hospital sued the US Department of Health and Human Services in January, after the agency withheld Medicare and other payments. The government claimed that St. Mary's had failed to file timely reports on its use of $5.6 million dollars n pandemic relief funds.

The hospital acknowledged that the reports were filed late but argued that the funds weren't misused. St. Mary's officials also said at the time that they only had 10 days of cash on hand. Shortly after, the government resumed payments while the case was litigated.

St. Mary's filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit earlier this month. The hospital's attorney says the case has been settled and the government is making payments.