Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

St. Mary's dismisses its lawsuit against federal government

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 15, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.
Josh Keefe
/
BDN
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is withdrawing its lawsuit against the federal government in a dispute over pandemic relief funds.

The Lewiston hospital sued the US Department of Health and Human Services in January, after the agency withheld Medicare and other payments. The government claimed that St. Mary's had failed to file timely reports on its use of $5.6 million dollars n pandemic relief funds.

The hospital acknowledged that the reports were filed late but argued that the funds weren't misused. St. Mary's officials also said at the time that they only had 10 days of cash on hand. Shortly after, the government resumed payments while the case was litigated.

St. Mary's filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit earlier this month. The hospital's attorney says the case has been settled and the government is making payments.
Tags
Courts and Crime St. Mary's Hospital
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight