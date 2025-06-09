Federal judge grants deportation protections for Maine man challenging ICE detention

A federal court today ruled that a Congolese man currently in ICE detention at Cumberland County Jail cannot be deported while he pursues his immigration case.

It's the latest in a flurry of legal activity for Eyidi Ambila, who is challenging his months-long ICE detention.

Anahita Sotoohi with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, said the latest ruling honors Ambila's due process rights.

"He's entitled to, and he deserves, his day in immigration court," Sotoohi said. "To fully present his argument for protection."

Sotoohi said Ambila is pursuing an asylum claim based on fears he could face torture or death if returned to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, based on his family's ethnic background and political activity.

Last month a judge temporarily halted Ambila's deportation after the government had moved suddenly to remove him.