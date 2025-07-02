Former Danforth town clerk sentenced for embezzling more than $100,000 from town

A former Washington County town clerk has been sentenced to a year in prison for embezzling more than $100,000 dollars from the town.

Leta Lee was the town clerk for Danforth from 2012 until 2016, where she would take payments from residents for town services, and create records of payments. According to the Attorney General's Office, Lee would routinely take cash from those payments and replace records to cover her tracks.

Lee pleaded guilty to theft by deception, and this week was given a four-year sentence, with all but one year suspended. She will also be on probation for three years and pay $111,302 back to Danforth.