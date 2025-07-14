Second child injured in Albion hit and run has died

The second child injured in an alleged hit and run crash in Albion has died from his injuries, according to Maine State Police.

One child had been declared dead at the scene Friday, after Mollie Egold and her twin three-year-old sons were struck while walking along Hussey Road in Albion. Egold sustained serious injuries, and is in critical but stable condition.

Police have arrested the alleged driver in the crash, 44-year-old Benjamin Lancaster, who has been charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and serious bodily injury. He is being held at Kennebec County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.