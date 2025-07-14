Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Second child injured in Albion hit and run has died

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Updated: July 15, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
This story has been updated.

The second child injured in an alleged hit and run crash in Albion has died from his injuries, according to Maine State Police.

One child had been declared dead at the scene Friday, after Mollie Egold and her twin three-year-old sons were struck while walking along Hussey Road in Albion. Egold sustained serious injuries, and is in critical but stable condition.

Police have arrested the alleged driver in the crash, 44-year-old Benjamin Lancaster, who has been charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, causing death and serious bodily injury. He is being held at Kennebec County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion