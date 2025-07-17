Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with Union paddleboarder homicide

Maine State Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of Sunshine Stewart, two weeks after her body was found on Crawford Pond in Union.

Maine State Police say they took a 17-year-old male into custody without incident Wednesday night and transported him to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Stewart died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. She was 48 years old.

Police have been investigating since July 2 after Stewart went paddleboarding on the pond and failed to return to the campground where she'd been staying.

Maine is considered one of the safest states in the country, and her killing has rattled nearby communities. Minimal details from the state police has also lead to intense speculation about who killed Stewart, and how, and whether the public remains at risk.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, and are not sharing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Maine State Police at 624-7076 or by texting MESPTIP to 847411.