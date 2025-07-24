Former Maine engineer sues Canadian Pacific for negligence after he was injured in train derailment

A train engineer is suing Canadian Pacific Railway after he was nearly impaled during a derailment that occurred in Piscataquis County three years ago.

According to court documents, the engineer, Lewis Meyers of Dover-Foxcroft, said that his managers knew or should have known that the tracks on the route from Brownville Junction to Herman may have washed out after a recent rain storm.

Meyers said he was ordered to operate the freight train anyway. And during an early morning Oct. 19, 2022, the locomotive derailed and fell into a nearby creek.

Meyers said he has permanent physical and psychological injuries from the accident and has been unable to work since the derailment. He's suing the railway for negligence and is seeking damages for lost wages and medical expenses.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific declined comment.