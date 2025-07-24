Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

Former Maine engineer sues Canadian Pacific for negligence after he was injured in train derailment

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT

A train engineer is suing Canadian Pacific Railway after he was nearly impaled during a derailment that occurred in Piscataquis County three years ago.

According to court documents, the engineer, Lewis Meyers of Dover-Foxcroft, said that his managers knew or should have known that the tracks on the route from Brownville Junction to Herman may have washed out after a recent rain storm.

Meyers said he was ordered to operate the freight train anyway. And during an early morning Oct. 19, 2022, the locomotive derailed and fell into a nearby creek.

Meyers said he has permanent physical and psychological injuries from the accident and has been unable to work since the derailment. He's suing the railway for negligence and is seeking damages for lost wages and medical expenses.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific declined comment.
Tags
Courts and Crime Canadian Pacific Railway
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko