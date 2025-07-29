Appeals court rules against Maine mother who argued school concealed child's gender transition

The First Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a Maine mother who alleged the Damariscotta school district concealed her child's attempted gender transition from the family.

Amber Lavigne argued that a school counselor at Great Salt Bay Community School encouraged her 13-year-old to wear a chest binder and use a different name and pronouns at school without consulting her.

The lawsuit was dismissed in federal court last year, and that decision was appealed to the First Circuit. But the panel of justices in Boston agreed that Lavigne had not plausibly demonstrated a custom or policy of withholding information, and so the school board was not liable.