Chief of Maine Capitol Police charged with assault, resisting arrest after late-night incident

The chief of the Maine Capitol Police is facing charges of assault and resisting arrest following a late-night incident involving an officer with the Hallowell Police Department over the weekend.

Matthew Clancy was arrested around midnight Saturday morning after an encounter on Water Street, which is the bustling stretch of downtown Hallowell dotted with bars and restaurants.

Hallowell Police Chief Chris Giles did not provide many details and said the officer's report is not yet complete because the investigation is ongoing. But Giles said Clancy was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

But Giles told the Bangor Daily News earlier Monday that that Clancy was reportedly "impaired by alcohol" at the time of the arrest.

Maine Department of Public Safety Matthew Clancy was appointed chief of the Maine Capitol Police in 2021.

Clancy took over the Maine Capitol Police in October 2021 after his predecessor stepped down over a series of controversial comments online. Clancy previously worked for nearly 4 decades as an officer and police chief in Massachusetts.

Maine Capitol Police are in charge of security and law enforcement for the State House complex as well as for state-owned buildings on both sides of the Kennebec River in Augusta. As head of the Maine Capitol Police, Clancy has also been responsible for overseeing permitting and security for the numerous large rallies and protests at the State House since the November elections. Some of those events drew thousands of participants — as well as occasional counter-protesters — but were held without incident.

The office of Gov. Janet Mills declined comment and referred reporters to the Maine Department of Public Safety. A department spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Monday about Clancy's arrest.

Giles said, however, that Clancy was placed on administrative leave from Capitol Police. Giles also said in an email that he expects Clancy's case will be handled by a prosecutor outside of Kennebec County.