Medical examiner: 3-year-old girl found in car in Milford likely died from hyperthermia

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT

A three year old girl who was found dead in a car Saturday evening in Milford likely died from hyperthermia — or elevated body temperature — according to the state medical examiner's office.

The child's mother, 40-year old Kelly Brown of Pennsylvania, was formally charged with manslaughter during an appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Monday.

Maine State Police say local law enforcement responded to a business Saturday and found the toddler, and Brown was found nearby shortly after.

They say concerned family members had earlier requested a well-being check for the pair.

According to the Bangor Daily News, a police affidavit says that Brown told a family member she had been hallucinating. The paper reports that Brown left the car early Saturday morning and didn't return for more than 14 hours.
Patty Wight
