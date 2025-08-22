ICE detains driver who hit and killed a Maine brewery co-owner in New Gloucester

The driver who hit and killed a Maine brewery co-owner in New Gloucester last weekend has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security says that Mukendi Mbiya, 49, of Lewiston entered the United States on a B-2 tourist visa in 2018, but failed to leave before his visa expired in 2019.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Mbiya struck 64-year-old Stacy Strattard of Gray on Lewiston Road in New Gloucester last Saturday night.

This is the second time ICE has detained a driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in the last week.

Lionel Francisco, 31, was detained after he struck and killed a Massachusetts woman last Friday in Lewiston.

ICE said Francisco was driving with a learner’s permit and entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in January but failed to leave before his mandated departure date July 30.