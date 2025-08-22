Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

ICE detains driver who hit and killed a Maine brewery co-owner in New Gloucester

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
Courtesy of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
ICE agents detain two drivers involved in fatal pedestrian crashes in the last week.

The driver who hit and killed a Maine brewery co-owner in New Gloucester last weekend has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security says that Mukendi Mbiya, 49, of Lewiston entered the United States on a B-2 tourist visa in 2018, but failed to leave before his visa expired in 2019.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Mbiya struck 64-year-old Stacy Strattard of Gray on Lewiston Road in New Gloucester last Saturday night.

This is the second time ICE has detained a driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in the last week.

Lionel Francisco, 31, was detained after he struck and killed a Massachusetts woman last Friday in Lewiston.

ICE said Francisco was driving with a learner’s permit and entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa in January but failed to leave before his mandated departure date July 30.
Courts and Crime
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet