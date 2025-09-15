22 consumer complaints filed against Bangor-based wedding caterer

A Bangor-based wedding catering business is the subject of more than 20 consumer complaints from couples who say services fell short or were never provided.

According to the Maine Attorney General's office, 22 consumer complaints have been filed against the business formerly known as Simply Catered by Bethany, now known as Vista and Vows, since 2024. All but two of the complaints were made in August and September of this year.

Disgruntled couples have recently taken to social media to air their grievances. They allege their special day was ruined by staff showing up late, serving the wrong food or not enough of it, poor communication, and abrupt cancelations. Many clients are warning others to avoid what they describe as a "full blown scam."

Owner Bethany Gregory acknowledges she's been dealing with staffing issues this season and said that the blowback online has been difficult to manage.

"There are some situations that have occurred that were outside of our control, that have definitely led to some problems," Gregory said.

A spokesperson with the Office of the Attorney General said most of the complaints had to do with the company's failure to provide a refund, that reported losses ranges between $3,300 and $34,000, and that six consumers reported losses of $10,000 or more.

Other complaints had to do with failure to honor a contract, failure to perform adequately, and failure to allow to cancel. The spokesperson would not confirm or deny that an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Gregory said she plans to issue refunds where appropriate when some ongoing software issues with Square, the financial services platform she uses, are resolved.