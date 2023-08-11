© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Education

Unity Environmental University lists its Waldo County campus for sale

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
Unity Environmental University has officially listed its Waldo County campus for sale.

The college announced last month that it was looking to sell or lease the property, which had been the school's headquarters for decades.

As Unity's online programs have grown in recent years, fewer than 60 students remain on its Quaker Hill campus, which has a capacity for 10 times that number.

In its online listing, the school and its real estate partners say that the campus could potentially be a fit for senior housing, a camp, or an existing educational institution.

The college shifted its headquarters to Pineland Farms in New Gloucester two years ago.

Unity owns several other properties around the state, and officials say they hope to partner with other institutions to provide more in-person learning

