Roux Institute fields questions from neighbors

Developers of the Roux Institute campus project at the former B&M Baked Beans factory site in Portland heard feedback from neighbors Wednesday night. They fielded questions about student housing, future growth and traffic management.

Transportation engineer Jen Conley says she will have to provide answers to the state Transportation Department about the impact that more traffic will have on certain intersections.

"The question is can we fix it at least back to where it was before we got there or can we solve the problem in a bigger way? That's going to be the question Maine DOT asks and we have to respond to," she says.

The plan calls for pedestrian and bike paths that lead to the school. And Roux plans to subsidize METRO bus transit passes for students and increase the frequency of buses to and from campus.

The Roux campus includes the construction of a 238,000 square foot academic building, a parking garage and a child care facility. Residents asked about student housing, given Portland's unaffordable market. Chris Mallett, Roux Chief Administrative Officer, says that will still have to be worked out.

"The long-term plan is going to require shared development and new investment with third parties. And in all cases we're going to be working on solutions that are within walking distance to the campus," he says.

Mallett says 70 Roux students are now living in the redeveloped Mercy Hospital building across town.

Planning board workshops and a public hearing will be held next on the site plan application. The goal is to start construction next summer with a campus opening in 2027.