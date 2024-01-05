Almost half of community college students in state's Free College initiative, system reports

Students in the state's Free College program made up almost half of students in the Maine Community College system in the 2022 school year.

In a report to the legislature, the system says more than 6500 students were enrolled through the initiative.

And system president David Daigler said they've been able to attract students who otherwise would not have gone to college.

"So we're bringing students into college classrooms that have been shying away from college classrooms," he said. "Now that is more important today than it's ever been."

The system has given out more than $10 million to students through the Free College initiative. That's just over half of the $20 million the legislature allocated for the effort that pays community college tuition and fees for recent high school graduates.

"And if you were to ask me what is the most important, most revealing statistic is that we are attracting students, and a specific type of student who had demonstrated a resistance to higher education both before the pandemic and especially during the pandemic," Daigler said.

Overall enrollment in the system increased 12% in the 2022 school year, nearing pre-pandemic levels. Free college students made up 46% of degree-seeking students.