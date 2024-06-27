© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Community Colleges receive $75 million for workforce training programs

Maine Public | By Tobey MacCachran,
Nick Song
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:29 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills speaks at the McKernan Center at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland on Thursday. She was joined by former Gov. John McKernan, the board chair for the Foundation for Maine's Community College.
Nick Song
/
Maine Public
Gov. Janet Mills speaks at the McKernan Center at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland on Thursday. She was joined by former Gov. John McKernan, the board chair for the Foundation for Maine's Community College.

Joined by educational and philanthropic leaders from around the state, Governor Janet Mills announced the expansion of Maine's community college job training programs on Thursday.

The expansion was made possible by a $75 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

"This is a historic moment," said David Daigler, President of the Maine Community College System. "This is the largest gift in the 78-year history of the system. It's actually quite remarkable."

The funds will support the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maines Workforce. The center was established in 2022 to provide short-term job training programs to community college students. Governor Mills said the money will bolster Maine’s workforce in the years to come:

"By targeting free training, health care workers, clean energy workers, trades people, manufacturers, hospitality workers, educators, and computer technicians," Gov. Mills said. "The center addresses one of our top challenges: that is creating new pathways to middle skilled positions [that are] at the heart of Maine's economy."

The Alfond Center has so far trained over 26,000 students. The gift will train over 70,000 Mainers over the next five years.
Education
Tobey MacCachran
See stories by Tobey MacCachran
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song