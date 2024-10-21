© 2024 Maine Public

Maine's community college system sees record-breaking fall enrollment

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills talking to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Mills talking to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.

Enrollment across Maine's community college system is breaking records this fall, surpassing 20,000 students for the first time. That's a 10% increase from last year.

System president David Daigler credits much of the growth to the state's free community college program, launched by Governor Janet Mills in 2022.

"We have found a tremendous number of students who really didn't think college was a part of their future until this free college program was rolled out," he said. "So it's been a tremendous success."

Some 17,000 students have taken advantage of that program.

Still, Daigler said the growth has created some challenges, including increased faculty workloads.

"They want to make sure that they meet that student's needs. Now they've got more students sort of at their door, and they feel that pressure," Daigler said.

Daigler said an expansion of healthcare and manufacturing programs has also driven higher enrollment, and that transfer partnerships with the UMaine system have attracted students looking for a stepping stone to a four-year degree.

Percentage wise, Washington County Community College saw the greatest enrollment increase, jumping 18% year over year.
