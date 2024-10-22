Minot students sustain non-critical injuries in bus accident

A number of students were injured in a school bus accident this morning in the town of Minot. None of the injuries were life threatening.

According to RSU 16 officials, the bus went off the road and into a ditch near the Minot Consolidated School.

Minot Fire and Rescue chief Jeffrey Burt said first responders evaluated 17 students, but none of the injuries were serious enough to require ambulance transportation.

"There were no life threatening injuries, and no one was transported by any of the ambulances," Burt said. "They just conducted on-scene care."

Burt said some students may have been taken by their families to local hospitals, but he didn't have further details.

The rest of the students were either released to family members or transported to the school.

In a social media post, district officials said staff from United Ambulance are continuing to monitor students at school.