Maine's higher education leaders brief lawmakers, as USDA freezes UMaine funding

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 11, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
Gov. Janet Mills talking to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Maine Gov. Janet Mills talks to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.

On the same day news of the federal funding freeze targeting the UMaine system broke, higher education leaders in Maine were at the State House updating lawmakers on their schools' operations.

Maine Community College System president Dave Daigler lauded workforce development programs offered across the network, focusing on in-demand professions such as nursing and child care workers.

"We're building the talent our state needs to continue to grow and thrive. We're bringing hope to 40% of Maine high school graduates who are not pursuing college after their high school education," he said.

Daigler also highlighted the state's free community college program as a crucial onramp to higher education and professional development for students who might not pursue a four-year degree, and urged the Legislature to continue funding the program.

Maine Maritime Academy's interim president Craig Johnson told lawmakers that enrollment is growing at the Castine-based school, as employers clamor for qualified workers.

"We are facing incredible pressure from our industry, the maritime industry, our business industry, and all the industries which our graduates go into, to produce more and more graduates," he said.

Johnson also touted an expanded partnership with Bath Iron Works, housed at the former naval air station in Brunswick.

He said the school will welcome a new training vessel this fall. The ship, currently under construction in Philadelphia, will have onboard hospital facilities, water desalination capability and beds for up to 1,000 people.

Education Maine Community College SystemMaine Maritime AcademyHigher Education
