US Department of Education alleges Maine violated parental rights by shielding transgender students

The Trump administration is launching another investigation in Maine.

This time, the U.S. Department of Education is investigating the state education department for allegedly allowing schools to create gender plans that allow students to have a transgender identity and shielding the information from parents.

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon says the practice infringes on parental rights and is a violation of the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act, or FERPA.

The Trump administration launched a similar investigation in California on Thursday.

The Maine Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under a different investigation, the Trump administration found that the state is in violation of Title IX because it allows transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports.