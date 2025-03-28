Bangor Studio/Membership Department
US Department of Education alleges Maine violated parental rights by shielding transgender students

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump attends a reception for Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump attends a reception for Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington.

This story will be updated.

The Trump administration is launching another investigation in Maine.

This time, the U.S. Department of Education is investigating the state education department for allegedly allowing schools to create gender plans that allow students to have a transgender identity and shielding the information from parents.

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon says the practice infringes on parental rights and is a violation of the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act, or FERPA.

The Trump administration launched a similar investigation in California on Thursday.

The Maine Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under a different investigation, the Trump administration found that the state is in violation of Title IX because it allows transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports.
