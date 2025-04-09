Diocese faces pushback from parent's over decision to close St. Dominic Academy High School

Following pushback from parents who are upset by the Diocese of Portland's decision to close St. Dominic Academy High School in Auburn, Bishop James Ruggieri has issued a letter further explaining the financial reasons behind it.

In the letter sent Tuesday, Bishop Ruggieri described the decision to close St. Dom's as "the only choice." He said beginning last week, the diocese began loaning funds to the school to pay teachers and staff at a rate that would total $1.2 million by August.

Ruggieri said the school has had an operating deficit every year since 2020, and that the diocese can no longer cover the shortfall.

The letter also cites declining enrollment at the high school, fewer students paying full tuition, and limited external donations as reasons for the financial crisis at the high school.

The diocese will host a forum Thursday night for families of students from grade 8-12 to answer questions about transitioning to another high school in the fall.