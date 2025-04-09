Maine libraries say federal funding cuts would impact broad range of programs

Librarians from across Maine gathered in Augusta Wednesday to both highlight the role that libraries serve in communities and to express concerns about the impacts of federal funding cuts.

Maine Library Association president Amy Wisehart was only about 20 seconds into her opening remarks for Library Legislative Day at the State House when she alluded to the financial cloud hanging over public libraries nationwide.

"This is a really important time for advocacy for libraries," Wisehart said. "As most of you know, there are questions about federal funding for libraries right now. There (are) a lot of challenges that we are facing as a state."

Last month, the Trump administration essentially shut down the Institute of Museum and Library Services — a federal agency that provides funding and support services to libraries — in an executive order aimed at slashing "federal bureaucracy." But library advocates have warned that sidelining the small agency could have significant impacts on community libraries, particularly those in rural areas.

Wisehart said in an interview that the $1.5 million that Maine received from the agency last year helped support a wide range of programs. Those include inter-library loans, providing large-print and audio readers to visually impaired patrons and sending books via mail to homebound Mainers. The funding also helped pay for broadband internet at nearly 250 libraries statewide and for professional training as well as management of online databases used by the public.

Wisehart said it will be difficult if not impossible for smaller libraries to make up for the funding cuts. As a result, she said, many will face the decision of either reducing services to asking host communities for more money.

"We also believe this funding cut disproportionately affects people who live in rural communities and Maine is one of the most rural states in the country," Wisehart said. "So it's definitely a big concern for us."

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's actions. And all four members of Maine's congressional delegation oppose the cuts.

